Last Updated 31.01.2019 | 11:26 PM IST

Sara Ali Khan, Vicky Kaushal to be a part of CINTAA and 48 Hour Film Project’s ActFest

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

CINTAA has come up with a unique concept of ActFest which is the first festival, dedicated solely to actors. It is conceived and organized by an old association working for Cine and TV Artistes, and the 48 Hour Film Project. The event is scheduled on February 15 and 16, 2019 and will be held at the prestigious Mukesh Patel Auditorium and other Shri Vile Parle Kelavani Mandal (SVKM) venues at Vile Parle, Mumbai.

Sara Ali Khan, Vicky Kaushal to be a part of CINTAA and 48 Hour Film Project's ActFest

ActFest will feature industry stalwarts and international delegates who will share their knowledge and experience to benefit thousands of aspiring actors and artistes. A special section of panel discussions and speeches will be given by eminent actors like  Sara Ali Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Bobby Deol, Manoj Bajpayee, Swara Bhaskar, Raveena Tandon, Kubbra Sait, Shika Talsania, Makrand Deshpande, Dilip Joshi, Kamya Punjabi, Manoj Joshi, Renuka Shahane, Sachin Khedekar, Satish Kaushik,  Sumeet Vyas, Neena Gupta, Jimmy Shergil and more. Workshops and a lecture series, covering aspects like voice culture, grooming, fashion, body language, stress management will be held too.

Talking about the same, Amit Behl, Hon. Sr Joint Secratary, CINTAA says, The ActFest is CINTAA’s endeavor in partnership with the 48 hour film project to celebrate the actor, their art, journeys, highs & lows, let the world know of our zeal & commitment towards uplifting the levels of the Indian performer. The CINTAA hall of fame awards is our humble recognition of the exemplary work done by our seniors, they have inspired us & they will continue to inspire future generations of performers.”

Sushant Singh, Hon. General Secretary, CINTAA adds, “We are very happy & grateful to Sara Ali Khan & Vicky Kaushal, two talented performers from today’s generation, who are gracing the Actfest with their presence, means a lot to all of us in the field of performing arts, their support to the Actfest is also a big morale booster to their association with CINTAA.”

Also Read: Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram post with her mom Amrita Singh is going to mesmerise you

