Salman Khan will be visiting the Hilton Dubai Al Habtoor City on April 25 for the launch of the news talk show.

After Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan release, Salman Khan to head to Dubai for the launch of Aap Ki Adalat

Bollywood actor Salman Khan has his plate full. After the release of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan on Friday, the actor is busy with the Eid 2023 celebrations. After spending quality time with his family, the actor will head to Dubai for the launch of Aap Ki Adalat.

After Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan release, Salman Khan to head to Dubai for the launch of Aap Ki Adalat

As per a report in Khaleej Times, Salman Khan will be visiting the Hilton Dubai Al Habtoor City on April 25 for the launch of the news talk show. Hosted by journalist Rajat Sharma, Aap Ki Adalat has been one of the longest-running shows on Indian television since 1993. Salman Khan will be joining Sharma in a conversation and it will broadcasted later.

Majid Khan, CEO & MD NKN Media, said, “Ever since NKN Media collaborated with India TV last year, we had the vision to bring this flagship show to UAE in order to give it a local flavour. And what could have been better than making this big with superstar Salman Khan himself, especially when he has such a large fan following in UAE.”

Meanwhile, Salman Khan had his Eid 2023 release Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan on Friday, April 21. A Salman Khan Film production, the film is directed by Farhad Samji. It stars Salman Khan, Venkatesh Daggubati, Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vinali Bhatnagar.

Apart from this, Salman has Tiger 3 releasing during Diwali 2023. Helmed by Maneesh Sharma, it also stars Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. He next returns to YRF with Pathaan Vs Tiger with Shah Rukh Khan.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.