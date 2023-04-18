The much-awaited trailer of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan was unveiled last Monday, on April 17. A lot was spoken about it and Salman Khan’s antics at the trailer launch. Bollywood Hungama, at that time, reported on how the trailer was one of its kind as it shockingly didn’t mention the names of the writers of the film. A week later, we finally got an idea about who are the ones who wrote Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan: Names of the writers of the Salman Khan-starrer REVEALED and they have a Bachchhan Paandey connection

As per the details submitted by the makers to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), the story of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is by Sparsh Khetarpal. As for the screenplay, it is written by Tasha Bhambra. Interestingly, both have been associated with director Farhad Samji and have written several films with him, including his last directorial, the Akshay Kumar-starrer Bachchhan Paandey (2022).

According to IMDb, Sparsh Khetarpal worked as a script supervisor on Sunny Deol-Bobby Deol starrer Poster Boys (2017) and the Kangana Ranaut-starrer Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi (2019). Tasha Bhambra, meanwhile, has also played small roles in films like Happy Bhag Jayegi (2016), Poster Boys etc.

Sparsh Khetarpal and Tasha Bhambra worked on the ALT Balaji web series Booo: Sabki Phategi (2019), directed by Farhad Samji as writers. They got the credit for additional screenplay in Farhad's directorial venture Housefull 4 (2019). They were even credited for films which were written by Farhad Samji and not directed by him like Baaghi 3 (2020) and Laxmii (2020). For Bachchhan Paandey, Sparsh Khetarpal and Tasha Bhambra were given credit for additional screenplay and additional dialogues.

It now remains to be seen if the duo are the only story and screenplay writers in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, as mentioned by the makers to the CBFC, or if are there more writers in the film.

