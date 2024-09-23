Tumbbad director Rahi Anil Barve confirms he won’t return for the sequel but is working on a trilogy.

Rahi Anil Barve, director of the critically acclaimed Tumbbad, has confirmed that he will not be involved in the upcoming sequel to the 2018 horror fantasy film. The announcement comes shortly after lead actor and producer Sohum Shah revealed that a sequel to Tumbbad is in development. Barve’s statement follows the re-release of Tumbbad in theatres on September 13, 2023.

Tumbbad director Rahi Anil Barve CONFIRMS he won’t return for sequel, teases “insane trilogy”: “I wish Sohum Shah and Adesh Prasad all the best”

Rahi Anil Barve’s Vision: A Trilogy Spanning Tumbbad, Pahadpangira, and Pakshitirtha

In a post shared on X (formerly Twitter), Barve explained his decision to step away from the sequel, revealing that he is working on a much larger project: a trilogy of films that started with Tumbbad and will be followed by Pahadpangira and Pakshitirtha.

“For decades, I worked on this insane trilogy with many producers changing in between. First was the greed of patriarchy. My personal and much darker version of father, son, and the holy ghost,” he wrote.

According to Barve, the next film, Pahadpangira, will explore the dawn of feminism and delve into themes related to the oppressive practice of satipratha. The final chapter, Pakshitirtha, will conclude the trilogy. However, Barve didn’t share further details about the storyline or characters for these upcoming projects.

Barve’s Departure from Tumbbad Sequel

Despite his departure from the Tumbbad sequel, Barve wished the team luck. “I wish Sohum and Adesh all the best for Tumbbad II; I have no doubt it will be an outstanding success,” he said. Sohum Shah, who played the lead role in the original film, congratulated Barve on his upcoming projects, writing: "Congratulations mere bhai for Gulkanda and Raktabramhand or jaldi Sai shuru kar de Pahadpangira. Maza aayega (sic).”

Barve replied warmly, saying, “I am always there for you. Thanks for everything,” with Shah responding, “Likewise.”

Barve revealed in his post that he plans to start production on Pahadpangira in March 2025, after completing his work on Gulkanda Tales and Raktabramhand. Both of these projects are also highly anticipated, though details remain scarce for now.

