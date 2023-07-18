Crunchyroll, the world’s ultimate home for anime, announced today that actress Rashmika Mandanna is partnering with Crunchyroll to celebrate her love of anime across India. Mandanna will join forces with Crunchyroll at various events and activations, helping share her enthusiasm and introduce more fans across India to the breadth and depth of what they can experience on Crunchyroll. Her well-known love for anime includes titles across romance, action and fantasy as well as iconic franchises like Naruto, Cardcaptor Sakura and Bleach.

Rashmika Mandanna partners with Crunchyroll to celebrate anime across India

“Rashmika Mandanna’s passion for anime is contagious, energizing, and impossible to ignore,” said Rahul Purini, President of Crunchyroll. “We are excited to partner with her and invite millions in India to dive into the fantastical worlds, rich stories and complex characters that are beloved by her and millions around the globe as we build the ultimate home for anime in India together.”

“As an avid anime fan, I am thrilled to join hands with Crunchyroll and become a part of their family. It is an incredible brand that is committed to promoting anime globally,” said Mandanna. “Anime transcends the boundaries of culture, uniting everyone through the power of stories, and I cannot wait for more and more people to experience and embark on this journey with Crunchyroll as they bring the best titles in multiple Indic languages. I am excited to meet and engage with my fellow fans and explore the infinite worlds of Anime together!”

