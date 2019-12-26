Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 26.12.2019 | 8:25 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Dabangg 3 Good Newwz Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior Mardaani 2 Pati Patni Aur Woh
follow us on

Kiara Advani exits Varun Dhawan and Bhumi Pednekar starrer Mr Lele?

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

It was recently revealed filmmaker Shashank Khaitan will be directing a quirky entertainer starring Varun Dhawan, Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani. Varun, who previously worked with Shashank in Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhania, is collaborating with him for the third time. It was also reported that the film is tentatively titled, Mr Lele. But, it seems like fans will have to wait to see Varun and Kiara together on the big screen.

Kiara Advani exits Varun Dhawan and Bhumi Pednekar starrer Mr Lele?

After making her cameo in Kalank, Kiara and Varun were to star in Mr. Lele. But, it is being reported that the actress has exited the film. The reason being she has many projects in the pipeline and has no dates. Many scripts are coming her way but due to date issues, she has reportedly decided to quit the project. Now, we will have to see who replaces the actress.

Kiara Advani, on the work front, is starring in Good Newwz which is due on December 27. She has four projects in the pipeline including Indoo Ki Jawaani, Shershaah, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Laxmmi Bomb.

ALSO READ: Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Bhumi Pednekar starrer titled Mr Lele?

Tags : , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Box Office Prediction: Good Newwz, last…

Karan Johar admits to being the biggest fan…

CBFC MUTES references related to drugs in…

Varun Dhawan reunites with brother Rohit…

Street Dancer 3D: Varun Dhawan says that the…

Ananya Panday or Janhvi Kapoor, who will…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification