Taapsee Pannu reveals that she was advised to not do female centric films and should let men take center-stage

Bollywood Hungama News Network

Taapsee Pannu who started her acting career in the South Indian film industry slowly made her way into Bollywood. The actress has not only proved her acting prowess but has also not hesitated from voicing her opinions. The actress has played strong women characters in films such as Pink, Naam Shabana, Saand Ki Aankh, Badla and more.

In a recent interview with a media house, Taapsee revealed that she was advised by some people in the industry to shift her focus from women-centric films as they feel she was doing too many of them. She said that she was advised that she should let men take center stage now.

Taapsee Pannu has also done an out and out commercial film like Judwaa 2 and was even criticized for the same. Talking about the same, Taapsee Pannu said that she did the film only to prove that she can do such a film as well and to not put her in a box. However, she said that she is in a position where she can vouch that her character will have something even if it is a commercial film.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Taapsee Pannu who was last seen in the film Saand Ki Aankh will next be seen in films like Thappad, Tadka and Rashmi Rocket.

