Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 13.12.2019 | 9:51 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Pati Patni Aur Woh Dabangg 3 Mardaani 2 Good Newwz Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior
follow us on

Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Bhumi Pednekar starrer titled Mr Lele?

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

In November, it was learnt that filmmaker Shashank Khaitan found his next lead actors in Varun Dhawan, Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani for a quirky entertainer. Varun, who previously worked with Shashank in Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhania, is collaborating with him for the third time. Their project Rannbhoomi – the period drama which is put on hold.

Varun Dhawan, Bhumi Pednekar, Kiara Advani starrer titled Mr Lele?

Now, this entertainer seems to have received a title. If reports are anything to go by, the film is reportedly titled Mr Lele. The film is something the trio has never done before and it is out and out entertainer. They are currently prepping for the film and it might go on the floor either at the end of February or the beginning of March 2020.

Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan is working on comic caper Coolie No 1 with David Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan which is scheduled for May 1, 2020. Bhumi Pednekar has a couple of films lined up starting with Pati Patni Aur Woh followed by Takht, Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare. Kiara Advani, on the other hand, is starring in Good Newwz which is due on December 27.

ALSO READ: Varun Dhawan, Bhumi Pednekar, Kiara Advani team up for Shashank Khaitan’s next

Tags : , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif, Anil Kapoor,…

Kapil Sharma completes his commitments,…

Pati Patni Aur Woh Box Office Collections:…

Box Office: Pati Patni Aur Woh Day 7 in…

Pati Patni Aur Woh Box Office Collections -…

Box Office: Pati Patni Aur Woh Day 6 in…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification