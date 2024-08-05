Sonam Kapoor speaks out against Bangladesh unrest, calling it "awful" and urging prayers for the affected people amidst rising violence and death toll.

Sonam Kapoor becomes first Indian star to speaks out against Bangladesh protests, calls it ‘terrible’

Sonam Kapoor is once again the first Indian star to speak out on a political issue. On Monday, she shared a post on Instagram about the upheaval in Bangladesh, calling it 'awful'. Bangladesh has been rocked by protests and violence since last month, when student organizations demanded the removal of a contentious quota system in government positions.

Sonam reposted The Juggernaut's Instagram post, which detailed how 66 people perished in a single day during the confrontations. "This is terrible. Let us all pray for Bangladeshi people," Sonam wrote. The death toll has now reached 100.

On Sunday, police used tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse tens of thousands of protesters, at least 91 people were killed and 100 injured. A statewide curfew was imposed beginning Sunday evening, train services were suspended, and the country's vast textile industry was shut down

The protests turned into a movement to depose Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who was re-elected for a fourth term in a boycotted election in January.

The death toll from Sunday's protests, which included at least 13 police officers, was the biggest for a single day in Bangladesh's recent history, topping the 67 deaths reported on July 19 when students protested quotas.

On Sunday, the government issued an indefinite statewide curfew beginning at 6 p.m. (1200 GMT), as well as a three-day general holiday starting from Monday.

Sonam Kapoor is currently living in London with her husband, Anand Ahuja, and son, Vayu. She recently attended a Wimbledon match with Anand, as well as the Taylor Swift Era performance.

She was last seen in Blind, which did not make any waves among moviegoers.

