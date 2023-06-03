Fans of the adrenaline-pumping reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi, are eagerly anticipating the arrival of its 13th season. Known for its high-octane stunts and daring challenges, the show has amassed a massive following over the years. Much to the delight of the fans, renowned filmmaker Rohit Shetty is once again taking the helm as the host for this thrilling season.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 first promo out featuring Anjum Fakih and Aishwarya Sharma; Rohit Shetty promises ‘Darr Next Level’, watch

Rohit Shetty recently took to his social media platform to share exclusive promotional content and updates about the upcoming season. In the latest promo, viewers are treated to a fiery exchange between contestants Anjum Fakih and Aishwarya Sharma. However, their verbal confrontation is abruptly interrupted by Rohit Shetty, who places them in a spine-chilling scenario set in a dense jungle.

In the promo, Shetty asserts his authority, proclaiming in Hindi, "There's no place for planning and plotting in my show. I make the rules here. This time, every level is scarier than the previous one." The tension rises as the promo concludes with Anjum and Aishwarya finding themselves surrounded by a pack of wolves, ready to launch an attack.

This season of Khatron Ke Khiladi is set to push its brave contestants to their limits, with reports indicating a diverse line-up of celebrities participating in the show. The roster includes Anjum Fakih, Soundous Mufakir, Daisy Shah, Ruhi Chaturvedi, Sheezan Khan, Arjit Taneja, Rohit Bose Roy, Archana Gautam, Rashmeet Kaur, Shiv Thakare, Nyrraa M Banerji, Dino James, Aishwarya Sharma, and Anjali Anand.

