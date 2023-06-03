Reacting to the Odisha train accident, Sonu Sood shared a message, in which he asked politicians not to play the blame game.

A tragic three-train collision in Odisha on Friday evening has claimed the lives of at least 288 people and left nearly 900 injured. In the wake of this devastating incident, several celebrities, including Salman Khan, Jr NTR, Akshay Kumar, Sunny Deol, Vivek Agnihotri, and Parineeti Chopra, among others, have expressed their condolences on social media. Notably, actor Sonu Sood has dedicated a heartfelt post accompanied by a poignant message to honour the victims of the tragedy.

Odisha train accident: Sonu Sood requests government to set up relief fund; says, “Social media pe dukh dikhane se kuch nahi hoga”

He has conveyed his apprehension regarding the future well-being of individuals who have lost family members or sustained permanent injuries. He stated that while those expressing condolences on social media may soon move on, he is deeply concerned about the fate of the victims once they exhaust their compensation within a few months.

He said, “hum log tweet karte hain, shok dikhate hain fir apni zindagi mein busy ho jate hain (we tweet and express grief and then get busy with our lives). But what about all those people who had left home to earn livelihood in another city, many families have vanished, will they ever be able to stand up again.”

Heartbroken by the news of the train tragedy in Odisha. Heartfelt deepest condolences ????????

Time to show our support and solidarity for the unfortunates. ????#OdishaTrainAccident ???????? pic.twitter.com/ZfuYYp8HK9 — sonu sood (@SonuSood) June 3, 2023

Sonu has further urged political parties to refrain from engaging in a blame game and appealed to the government to establish a relief fund specifically for the affected individuals. He said, “I ask everyone to do something for them, the state governments, the central government should form certain kinds of policies which set an example for the future,” in the video.

