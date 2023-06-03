Often, Bollywood filmmakers are seen being impressed by Southern films and then remaking them for the Hindi-speaking markets. Several films which released in recent times like Vikram Vedha, Mili, Drishyam 2, Shehzada, Selfiee, Bholaa, Gumraah, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, U-Turn, Chatrapathi, Mumbaikar etc, were remakes of popular South films. And now, in a trend reversal, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (2022), one of the biggest blockbusters of Bollywood, is all set to be remade down South.

BREAKING: Kartik Aaryan-starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 to be remade in Tamil by Singam producer Gnanavel Raja

As per a report in Deccan Chronicle, reputed producer Gnanavel Raja has bagged the rights to the film and will remake the Kartik Aaryan-Kiara Advani starrer in Tamil. The report claimed that apart from Gnanavel Raja, a few more producers were also in the race to acquire the rights.

Gnanavel Raja confirmed that he has won the rights and was quoted saying, “Yes, I have purchased the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 south remake rights. I believe it's a nice story to be told here with a different spin. I am currently in the process of finalizing the cast and crew. I haven't zeroed in on anyone yet.”

An industry insider commented on this development, “This is significant. Usually, we hear of Bollywood producers purchasing rights to South films. How many times did you hear that a Bollywood film will be remade in a different language?”

He continued, “The first part, Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007), was a remake of the Malayalam film Manichitrathazhu (1993). And now it’s a vice versa scenario as Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is an original film which will have a remake.”

Besides Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 also starred Tabu, Rajpal Yadav and Sanjay Mishra. It is about a boy and girl who meet in the hills and then destiny takes them to an abandoned mansion where a dreaded spirit that has been trapped for 18 years. Directed by Anees Bazmee, it was released on May 20, 2022, and drew audiences in hordes, thanks to its mass appeal, hit music, a nice combo of comedy and horror and unpredictable twists. At the box office, it collected a huge Rs. 185.92 crores.

Speaking of Gnanavel Raja, he is the founder of Studio Green. The production house was established in 2006 and he has bankrolled several memorable films like Paruthiveeran (2007), Singam (2010; which was remade in Hindi as Singham in 2011), Naan Mahaan Alla (2010), Siruthai (2011), Madras (2014), Darling (2015), Thaanaa Serndha Koottam (2018) etc. His upcoming films are Kanguva, starring Suriya and Thangalaan, starring Vikram.

