Being one of the most iconic characters of Indian television, Disha Vakani has ruled audience’s hearts for years with her role as Dayaben in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. With her recent disappearance from the show, fans are eagerly awaiting for her return. While the good news is that Daya will be back soon, the sad news is that Disha wouldn’t be a part of the show anymore. In a recent interaction with ETimes, producer Asit Modi has confirmed the news.

Disha Vakani will not be Daya anymore; new Dayaben to enter Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

In his statement, Asit Modi was quoted saying, "Dayaben, the character, is all set to return but it's not Disha Vakani. Auditions for Disha's replacement are on and there will be a new actress coming in as Dayaben soon." He went on to speak about Vakani’s sabbatical from the show adding that Disha had taken her first break from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah after having her first child as she wanted to take some time off to raise the baby. After the pandemic hit and with shooting restrictions, he explained that it was difficult for them shoot and Disha was afraid to continue shooting with an infant at home. Then after having her second child, Modi added that it was difficult for her to work for TMKOC.

However, he mentioned that they continued to hope that Disha would return. At the same time, he also maintained that they parted ways quite amicably and that she will always be family. “We were always positive about her return. Even now, she has not put in her papers as it's not required in her case. She is like family. She has had a second baby recently and now won't be able to return to the show. The auditions are on in full swing to find a new Dayaben and we will finalize the actor soon. The audience will get to know more about the new character on the show. We will keep the viewers updated," he concluded.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the longest running shows on Television which kicked off in 2008. The show features Dilip Joshi, Amit Bhatt among others in pivotal roles.

