The Indian version of Fear Factor, Khatron Ke Khiladi hosted by Rohit Shetty, is all set to be back with its 12th season. With several names floating around, it seems like some of the contestants have been confirmed.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Bigg Boss fame Nishant Bhat and Kanika Mann confirmed to be part of Rohit Shetty’s show

It is being reported that Guddan Tumse Na Ho Paayega fame Kanika Mann and Bigg Boss 15 fame Nishant Bhat are confirmed to enter the Rohit Shetty's reality stunt-based show.

As per earlier reports, Kumkum Bhagya actress Sriti Jha, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Shivangi Joshi, Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi's Erica Fernandes, Chetna Pande of Class of 2020, former Bigg Boss contestants Pratik Sehajpal and Rajiv Adatia, comedian and current Lock Upp winner Munawar Faruqui, Dance Deewane judge Tushar Kalia, influencer Mr. Faisu will be amongst the contestants. The first participant to be confirmed this season was Rubina Dilaik.

The reports suggest that the participants will fly to South Africa by end of this month to film the show. It will air in July after Dance Deewane Juniors wraps up.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 15 Finale: Nishant Bhatt walks out of the show with Rs 10 Lakh briefcase

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.