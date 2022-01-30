comscore

Bigg Boss 15 Finale: Nishant Bhatt walks out of the show with Rs 10 Lakh briefcase

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

After a successful run of four months, Bigg Boss 15 has finally reached its finale. The grand finale is a star-studded event and is graced by ex-winners of previous seasons. Apart from adding glamour factor to the show, the ex-winners came with a special purpose on the show.

All the winners of previous seasons including Gautam Gulati, Urvashi Dholakia, Gauahar Khan, Rubina Dilaik and Shweta Tiwari went inside the house and met the contestants. Upon meeting the contestants, they offered a briefcase containing Rs 10 lakh and leave the game. Nishant took the offer and chose to walk out of the house.

With this, Nishant's journey came to an end in the show and he emerged out as the 4th runner-up. The choreographer was one of the finalists in Bigg Boss OTT as well. During his journey in Bigg Boss 15, he emerged out as one of the strongest contenders and made strong friendship with Shamita Shetty and Pratik Sehajpal. With Nishant's eviction, the contestants who made it to the Top 4 are Pratik Sehajpal, Shamita Shetty, Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash.

ALSO READ:Bigg Boss 15 Finale: Ex-winners enter the house to offer a briefcase of Rs 10 lakh to the Top 5 finalists

