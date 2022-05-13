comscore

Ranveer Singh hosts a special screening of Jayeshbhai Jordaar for kids from Vipla Foundation

Bollywood News
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Ranveer Singh is starring in Yash Raj Films’ Jayeshbhai Jordaar, a big-screen family entertainer that will present a new brand of hero and heroism that is rare in Indian cinema. Ranveer plays an unlikely hero who stands up for his unborn child and wife and in that process, has to take on his family that’s representative of the patriarchal society that we live in. Ranveer considers the film to be a must-watch and today, he hosted a special screening for underprivileged kids on the first day of the film’s release!

Ranveer has been hosting his film’s screening for kids since his last release 83 as he wants to spread the joy of watching his clean, family entertainers with as many people as possible. He says, “I’m fortunate to be collaborating with the biggest filmmakers who feel I can be a part of their larger-than-life vision for cinema in India. While I will predominantly look to do such films that unite audiences across the country for a community viewing experience, I will also choose important films like Jayeshbhai Jordaar that satirically talk about patriarchy and toxic masculinity. It does have its heart at the right place and it is a film that had to be made. So, I’m proud to be backing it and hoping that audiences love it too.”

Jayeshbhai Jordaar has released worldwide, only in cinemas, today.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Ranveer Singh on how he deals with creative differences with directors and producers- “I will express my opinion only when it is invited”

More Pages: Jayeshbhai Jordaar Box Office Collection , Jayeshbhai Jordaar Movie Review

