Last Updated 27.01.2021 | 9:10 PM IST

Kerala High Court issues notice to Virat Kohli and Tamannaah Bhatia on plea seeking ban on online gaming

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

The Kerala High Court on Wednesday issued a notice to Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli, actors Tamannaah Bhatia and Aju Varghese and the state government in a plea seeking ban on online gambling in the state.

All three celebrities are brand ambassadors of the online rummy games. Pauly Vadakkan, who filed the petition in the court alleged that online gambling is now a growing menace in the state and the primary targets will be middle to low income group people who will be enticed to make easy money. He said that people who fall for these "fraud platforms" often use all of their life savings.

These platforms endorsed by celebrities, including Kohli, Bhatia and Varghese, attract their audience with fake promises while in reality the probability of such winnings are slim to none, thus making a fool of unsuspecting people, the plea said.

The petitioner highlighted that the Kerala Gaming Act 1960, does not bring within its purview any online gambling, wagering or betting activities. The plea seeks a ban or to regulate and monitor online gambling games by framing laws that include within its purview games that are conducted online by using electronic gadgets including mobile phone, computers, laptops and other communication devices.

ALSO READ: Tamannaah Bhatia to endorse Velnik India’s brand Kaveri Mehndi Cone

