Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi starrer Merry Christmas postponed; Sriram Raghavan directorial to now release on January 12, 2024 in cinemas

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi starrer Merry Christmas postponed; Sriram Raghavan directorial to now release on January 12, 2024 in cinemas

The film was supposed to be released on December 15, 2023, in both Hindi and Tamil.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

The anticipated film Merry Christmas, directed by Sriram Raghavan and featuring Vijay Sethupathi and Katrina Kaif is all set to illuminate the silver screens on January 12, 2024. The film was supposed to be released on December 15, 2023, in both Hindi and Tamil.

In a joint statement shared by the makers, the team expressed their deep love for this project and their unwavering commitment to delivering a truly exceptional cinematic experience, said, “We have made this film with a lot of love & passion as every filmmaker does however with the back to back movie releases and packed last two months of 2023, we have decided to extend the season of joy and bring our film to the theatres on 12th January 2024”.

Produced by Ramesh Taurani & Jaya Taurani; Sanjay Routray & Kewal Garg, Merry Christmas is a collaboration that combines the vision and expertise of Tips Films and Matchbox Pictures.

ALSO READ: Tiger 3 Box Office: Katrina Kaif now equals Deepika Padukone at no 1 spot; both have 9 films in the Rs. 100 cr club

