BREAKING: Karan Johar and Sara Ali Khan to unveil the first look of Ae Watan Mere Watan at the 54th International Film Festival of India, Goa

The second half of November is here and this means that it’s the time for the International Film Festival of India (IFFI). The 54th edition of the festival will take place, like every year, from November 20 to November 28 in the beach state of Goa and the excitement is already building since it’ll be graced by some of the biggest personalities of Indian cinema as well as Bollywood. And now we have learned that Karan Johar and Sara Ali Khan are all set to add to the glitter at the festival.

BREAKING: Karan Johar and Sara Ali Khan to unveil the first look of Ae Watan Mere Watan at the 54th International Film Festival of India, Goa

On November 21, Karan and Sara will grace the festival where they’ll unveil the first look of their upcoming film, Ae Watan Mere Watan. The event will be held on Tuesday, November 21. Apart from Karan Johar and Sara Ali Khan, the other cast and crew members are also expected to be present.

Ae Watan Mere Watan features Sara Ali Khan as freedom fighter Usha Mehta. Reportedly, the film will majorly focus on Usha Mehta starting an underground radio station, called Congress Radio. It functioned for a few months during the Quit India Movement of 1942. In those few months, it left a huge mark as it greatly assisted the freedom struggle movement by broadcasting uncensored news and other information banned by the British government of India. The Kannan Iyer-directorial will have a direct release on Amazon Prime Video

The same day, that is, November 21, Salman Khan will be present with the cast and crew of Farrey to premiere the thriller-drama, before its worldwide release on November 24. Some other exciting unreleased Indian films, which will be screened at IFFI this year, are Radhika Madan-starrer Sanaa, Pankaj Tripathi-Sanjana Sanghi starrer Kadak Singh, Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer Rautu Ki Beli, Vijay Sethupathy-Aditi Rao Hydari-Arvind Swamy starrer silent comedy Gandhi Talks, Akshay Oberoi-Vineet Kumar Singh-Urvashi Rautela starrer Dil Hai Gray, Naga Chaitanya-Parvathy Thiruvothu starrer Dhootha, etc.

The masterclass sessions will feature Sunny Deol, Vidya Balan, Rani Mukerji, Manoj Bajpayee, Boney Kapoor, Dolly Ahluwalia, R Madhavan, Babil Khan, Kay Kay Menon, Divyenndu, Rahul Rawail, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Raj & DK, Guneet Monga etc. Lastly, Michael Douglas will be honoured with the Satyajit Ray Lifetime Achievement Award.

Also Read: Sara Ali Khan starts dubbing for Ae Watan Mere Watan; says, “Back on the grind”

More Pages: Ae Watan Mere Watan Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.