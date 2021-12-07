Bollywood couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are all set to tie the knot on December 9. The couple, along with their families and friends, reached the wedding venue on December 6 after leaving Mumbai from private Kalina airport. The pre-wedding festivities begin from today, December 7. The guests are yet to be confirmed but Karan Johar and Farah Khan are amongst the confirmed 120 guests who will arrive at Six Senses Fort in Barwara, Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan.

As per reports, apart from Karan and Farah, Dr. Jewel Gamadia (Katrina's holistic doctor), Yasmin Karachiwala (her trainer), Amit Thakur (hair stylist), Daniel Bauer (makeup artist), Angad Bedi, Neha Dhupia, Vicky's brother Sunny Kaushal's girlfriend Sharvari Wagh, Kabir Khan, Mini Mathur and Angira Dhar are confirmed attendees at the wedding. The reports also suggest Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli, Rohit Shetty, Hrithik Roshan, and Ali Abbas Zafar might be present but nothing is confirmed yet.

Last week, the District Collector (DC) revealed that a total of 120 top Bollywood and other celebrities will be attending the wedding. DC Rajendra Kishan reportedly told the media, "These 120 guests shall follow all COVID-19 protocols, and fully vaccinated guests will get entry in the much-hyped celebrity wedding." Kishan said that organizers have been instructed to strictly follow all COVID-19 protocols. He said that non-vaccinated guests will have to present a negative RT-PCR test report before entering the venue. "We have been informed by organizers that a total of 120 guests are invited to the wedding and the events will take place between December 7 to December 10," he added.

Kishan also called a meeting with various departments including police and forest officials and event managers to ensure arrangements for crowd control and smooth regulation of traffic, and maintaining law and order amid the VIP movement.

