comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 06.12.2021 | 4:30 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Bob Biswas Tadap Antim – The Final Truth 83 Dhamaka Atrangi Re
follow us on

Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal Wedding: Couple to host reception for film industry on a later date

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

Bollywood actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal will tie the knot on December 9. The couple will be having a destination wedding at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan. The pre-wedding festivities will commence on December 7 and the bride and groom are expected to arrive today.

Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal Wedding: Couple to host reception for film industry on a later date

Reportedly, the wedding is going to be a private, intimate affair, with only immediate family and close friends in attendance. The couple also wishes to celebrate their joy with members of the film industry as well. They will be hosting a reception for the industry members at a much later date.

Meanwhile, the wedding was confirmed last week by district collector Rajendra Kishan of Sawai Madhopur district of Rajasthan. The District Collector revealed that a total of 120 top Bollywood and other celebrities will be attending the wedding. "We have been informed by organizers that a total of 120 guests are invited to the wedding and the events will take place between December 7 to December 10," he said, speaking to the media.

The sangeet ceremony will be held on December 7, followed by the Mehendi ceremony on December 8. The couple will tie the knot on December 9 and will conclude the festivities with a reception on December 10.

ALSO READ:  Vicky Kaushal sends food packets prepared by his chef to the paparazzi waiting outside his house ahead of wedding with Katrina Kaif

Tags : , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2021 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

SCOOP: Dharma Productions in talks with…

Tadap star Ahan Shetty roped in as the face…

Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal Wedding: Salman…

Taylor Swift and St. Vincent dropped as…

Vinay Pathak to essay the lead in Shiladitya…

Vicky Kaushal sends food packets prepared by…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification