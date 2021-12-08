comscore

Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal Wedding: Couple to not have a honeymoon; to resume work after marriage

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

The wedding festivities of Bollywood stars Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have commenced. The celebrations are taking place at Six Senses Fort Barwara at Chauth Ka Barwara in Sawai Madhopur district of Rajasthan. The couple had their sangeet ceremony on Tuesday evening. They will be having their Mehendi and Haldi ceremony later today and will tie the knot tomorrow.

According to the latest reports, Katrina and Vicky will dive back into work soon after their wedding. They will not be heading for their honeymoon post their elaborate wedding in Rajasthan. The duo had taken a brief break from work to prepare for their marriage ceremony and will resume after they tie the knot.

While Katrina will resume the shoot of her film with Vijay Sethupathi directed by Sriram Raghavan, Vicky will be back to shoot for Dinesh Vijan's film.

The grand wedding is being attended by a host of celebrities including Kabir Khan, Mini Mathur, Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, Sharvari Wagh, Gurdas Maan, Simran Kaur, and others.

ALSO READ: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal: Bride-to-be Katrina wore golden juttis worth Rs. 4000 with the word BRIDE embroidered on it

