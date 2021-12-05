The wedding festivities of Bollywood stars Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif will commence in two days. The couple is all set to tie the knot in a grand ceremony at Fort Barwara in Rajasthan with the ceremonies taking place from December 7 to December 10. The preparations for the destination wedding are in full swing and several A-list celebrities are also expected to attend the big wedding.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kushal will be having the perfect big fat Indian wedding and are looking into every little detail of the ceremony. Reportedly, Kaif's mehendi is coming from Sojat in Rajasthan. The mehendi originates from the mehendi leaves grown in Sojat of Pali district of Rajasthan. Sojat is known for its mehendi across the world. In September this year, it received the geographical indication (GI) tag from the Government of India. Reports also state that the organic mehendi is worth nearly Rs. 1 lakh.

Special suites have also been booked for the bride and groom for their big day. Vicky will be staying at the Raja Mansingh suite, while Katrina will be staying at the Rani Padmavati suite. As per reports, the cost of one night of the suite is Rs. 7 lakh each.

The sangeet ceremony will be held on December 7, followed by the Mehendi ceremony on December 8. The couple will tie the knot on December 9 and will conclude the festivities with a reception on December 10.

