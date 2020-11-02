Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 02.11.2020 | 10:35 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Khaali Peeli Laxmmi Bomb Bellbottom Sooryavanshi Atrangi Re
follow us on

Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter, Siddhant Chaturvedi starrer Phonebhoot to go on floors by November end

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Excel Entertainment had recently announced that Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi will be starring in their upcoming venture called Phonebhoot. The stills of their looks from the film went viral in no time and the trio was highly appreciated for it. Starring for the first time in a project together, they will be directed by Gurmeet Singh in this horror-comedy.

Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter, Siddhant Chaturvedi starrer Phone Bhoot to go on floors by November end

While Siddhant Chaturvedi is already in Goa for Shakun Batra’s untitled next, he was accompanied by the rest of the cast for an early reading session in Goa. Katrina Kaif left for the UK to visit her family soon after the initial prep and the director Gurmeet Singh is pleased with the progress so far. He has announced that the project will be going on floors in Goa by November end. Though he is taking baby steps considering the uncertainties of the pandemic, he is very excited to begin shooting for Phonebhoot.

Katrina Kaif will also be seen in a superhero film directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and the actress is prepping to begin shooting in Abu Dhabi.

Also Read: VIDEO: Siddhant Chaturvedi jams with director Shakun Batra in Goa

More Pages: PhoneBhoot Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Mahesh Bhatt and Mukesh Bhatt release…

Mukesh Khanna says #MeToo began after women…

Dhanush confirms that he and AR Rahman have…

Vikrant Massey, Sanya Malhotra and Bobby…

Rhiti makes her debut with Palash Mucchal's…

Syska Group announces actor Rajkummar Rao as…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification