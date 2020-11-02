Bollywood Hungama

Last Updated 02.11.2020 | 12:53 PM IST

Deepika Padukone’s manager Karishma Prakash remains untraceable, NCB summons the latter’s mother

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Deepika Padukone’s manager Karishma Prakash of Kwaan Talent has landed in a legal soup after two bottled of CBD oil and 1.7 grams of charas were recovered from her house in a raid by the Narcotics Control Bureau. The actress’ manager has been sent multiple notices but she has failed to show up and is currently untraceable.

With the current drug probe being investigated thoroughly, the Narcotics Control Bureau has handed over the summons to Karishma’s mother and the owners and colleagues of Kwaan. If the reports are to be believed, then Karishma’s fellow colleagues from Kwaan have also been summoned by the agency. For the unversed, the entire matter came to light after suspicious chats of Karishma Prakash and Deepika Padukone were leaked.

Karishma Prakash my face stringent action against her by the NCB for not appearing before them on the given dates.

