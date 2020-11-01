Bollywood Hungama

YAY! Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol welcome a baby boy

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Only recently, Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol had taken to their respective social media accounts to announce that they are expecting a baby soon. Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol flaunted the baby bump with an adorable picture. With Amrita Rao sharing pictures and videos that went viral in no time, her fans were ecstatic and congratulated the couple.

YAY! Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol welcome a baby boy

The couple has welcomed a baby boy today and their team sent out a statement saying, “Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol welcomed a baby boy this morning. Both the mother and baby are healthy and doing well. The family is ecstatic and both Amrita and RJ Anmol thank everyone for their wishes and blessings.”

There aren’t any details regarding the name of the newborn baby, yet. Congratulations to the newest parents of B-town!

Also Read: Amrita Rao looks ethereal in a saree as she flaunts her baby bump on Ashtami

