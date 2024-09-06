Katrina Kaif has teamed up with Xiaomi India as the brand ambassador, representing their range of products including smartphones, TVs, tablets, and more.

Katrina Kaif has partnered with one of the leading tech brands Xiaomi India. The actress-entrepreneur will serve as the brand ambassador for the brand’s various products, including a diverse range of smartphones, TVs, tablets and more. Katrina Kaif’s spirit of innovation and style aligns with the excellence that Xiaomi embodies, making the actress a perfect fit for the position.

Katrina Kaif becomes Xiaomi India’s brand ambassador for smartphones, TVs, and more

Expressing her excitement, Katrina Kaif shared that she is “thrilled” to join Xiaomi at a time when the company is “celebrating a decade of bringing magic to people’s lives.” The actress further expressed her admiration towards Xiaomi’s commitment to innovation. “It feels great to be part of a brand that is constantly evolving and contribute to its iconic legacy,” she added.

Currently, Katrina Kaif is taking leaps as an entrepreneur. Her cosmetic brand ‘Kay Beauty’, with its tagline - ‘It’s Kay To Be You’ - has emerged as one of the fastest-growing brands in India. It is also conquering international markets. Recently, the brand stepped into the UAE market and has been receiving incredible response from its customer base there.

On the work front, Katrina Kaif was last seen in Sriram Raghavan's film Merry Christmas and will soon appear in Farhan Akhtar's road trip film Jee Le Zara, alongside Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Alia Bhatt.

