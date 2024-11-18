Kashmera Shah recently escaped a serious accident. The actress shared a picture of blood-soaked tissues on Instagram, assuring fans that she is recovering well.

Actress and wife of comedian-actor Krushna Abhishek, Kashmera Shah, recently experienced a frightening ordeal. The actress took to Instagram to share a picture of blood-soaked tissues, revealing that she had narrowly escaped a serious accident.

Kashmera Shah narrowly escapes “freak” accident in the USA, shares photo of blood-soaked tissue: “Kuch bada hone wala tha…”

A Close Call

The image, which showed the extent of the incident, left her fans and friends concerned. However, Kashmera assured everyone that she is recovering well. In her post, she wrote, "Thank u god for saving me. Such a freak accident. Kuch bada hone wala tha… chote main nikal gaya. Hope there won’t be any scarring. Live every day one moment at a time. Can’t wait to come back. Really missing my family today @krushna30 #rayaanksharma #krishaangksharma."

Support from Loved Ones

Her husband, comedian Krushna Abhishek, expressed relief in the comments, saying, "Thank god u safe now." Several other celebrities, including Pooja Bhatt, Rajesh Khattar, and Deepshikha Nagpal, also commented on the post, expressing their concern and wishing her a speedy recovery.

A Temporary Separation

It's worth noting that Kashmera and Krushna were recently on a family vacation in the USA. However, Krushna and their twins returned to Mumbai a few days ago, while Kashmera stayed behind.

