As per the sources, Bollywood actor and renowned acting coach, Saurabh Sachdeva, has joined the cast of the highly anticipated film Pushpa 2: The Rule. Earlier, the news was confirmed on social media by actor Brahmaji, who posted a photo on Instagram featuring director Sukumar, actor Fahadh Faasil, Brahmaji, and Sachdeva together in a car. Brahmaji captioned the post, "ITS A WRAP..#pushpa2," sharing that filming has concluded and was later deleted.

Now, with Saurabh’s official trailer post on his Instagram account thanking director Sukumar and Mythri Film Makers, it’s pretty much confirmed that this talented actor is joining the Pushpa Universe.

Sachdeva, best known for his powerful performances in films such as Animal, Bambai Meri Jaan, Jaane Jaan, Haddi, Vadh, Sacred Games, and Taish, is set to play a pivotal role in Pushpa 2 as per the sources. While details about his character remain under wraps, his addition to the cast has heightened excitement among fans.

While we reached out to the actor for his statement on this, but haven’t received a reply yet.

Pushpa 2: The Rule is the highly awaited sequel to the 2021 blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise, which starred Allu Arjun as the iconic Pushpa Raj. Directed by Sukumar, the film continues the gripping narrative of Pushpa's journey and will see Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil reprising their roles alongside Arjun.

The film is slated for a grand theatrical release on December 6, 2024, and is expected to be a major box office draw. With Sachdeva now part of the ensemble, Pushpa 2 promises to bring even more intensity and drama to the screen.

