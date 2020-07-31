Bollywood Hungama

Kasautii Zindagii Kay: Erica Fernandes returns to set, official complaint filed against Parth Samthaan for violating the rules

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Kasautii Zindagii Kay has been in the news for multiple reasons including the lead actor Parth Samthaan testing positive for Coronavirus. Actresses Erica Fernandes and Aamna Sharif shot from home for the last few days as a precautionary measure. Now, Parth Samthaan has recovered and headed to Pune to meet his family after he had a panic attack. The society in which Parth stays in Mumbai, is certainly not pleased with this action of his.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay Erica Fernandes returns to set, official complaint filed against Parth Samthaan for violating the rules

Erica Fernandes has returned to the sets after shooting from home for days and the word is that the makers are desperate to get Parth to resume shooting, too. Even though he will join the sets soon, a legal complaint has been filed against him by the members of his society for violating the rules and leaving for Pune despite multiple protests by the neighbours. The fellow residents of Parth Samthaan are expecting the BMC to take a strict action against the actor.

Take a look at their complaint letter.

 Also Read: Parth Samthaan heads to Pune after having a panic attack due to COVID-19

