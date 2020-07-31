Bollywood Hungama

Last Updated 31.07.2020 | 3:25 PM IST

Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend claims that he is being pressured to give statements against Rhea Chakraborty by the late actor’s family

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

A few days back, late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's father KK Singh filed a complaint against Rhea Chakraborty with the Bihar Police. Ever since all eyes have been on the actress who was dating Sushant Singh Rajput. However, according to reports a friend of the late actor has claimed that he is being pressured to make statements against Rhea.

Reportedly, Sushant’s friend wrote an email to the Mumbai police saying that ‘he is being pressured to implicate’ Rhea in the case. The email is part of the petition filed in the Supreme Court by Rhea to transfer the FIR against her to Mumbai.

In the email, the friend said that he received at least three phone calls from the late actor's family where they asked him to give a statement against Rhea about her expenses when she was staying with Rajput. He said that he received a conference call on July 22 from Sushant's sister Mitu Singh and another relative OP Singh and was also joined by an unknown number. He also received a similar call on July 27. Reportedly, he said that he was asked to make statement about things he was not even aware of.

Meanwhile, in her petition to the Supreme Court Rhea stated, “In Bihar, there cannot be an impartial investigation and thereby she seeks transfer of probe in the FIR registered in Bihar to Mumbai.”

ALSO READ: Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister claims Rhea Chakraborty was performing ‘Black Magic’ 

