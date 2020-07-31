Bollywood Hungama

Hamari Bahu Silk: Zaan Khan plans another protest; says he has sold one of his two cars

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

The makers of Humari Bahu Silk have not cleared the payments of their actors and crew which has led to a huge outbreak on social media. The actors have worked for close to a year on the show and they have only been paid for a month. Running out of funds to even buy the essentials, the crew including actors like Sarita Joshi and Zaan Khan have requested and protested silently for the makers to pay their dues.

Humari Bahu Silk Zaan Khan plans another protest; says he has sold one of his two cars

Now, Zaan Khan says he is planning another protest outside one of the new residences of the producer. He further said that he has already sold all that he could including one of his cars. He recently did a commercial but the money won’t last long and has no money left to pay the rent. During the initial days of the lockdown, he had offered help to the crew members but if he does not get paid now, he will have to move back to his hometown in Bhopal. His parents have been insisting him to come back home and he will have no other choice left if things don’t take a turn for better.

People from the industry have also supported his idea of silent protest and think that the makers should do something about it rather than staying mum.

Also Read: Hamari Bahu Silk: Actors Zaan Khan, Vandana Vithlani, and Sarita Joshi protest and request the producers to clear their dues

