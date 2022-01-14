comscore

Kasauti Zindagi Kay fame Erica Fernandes recovers from Covid-19; returns home after two weeks

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

Actress Erica Fernandes had tested positive for Covid-19 earlier this month on January 5. The actress contracted the virus along with her mother and immediately went in for isolation.

Now, after being in isolation for almost two weeks, Erica has finally recovered from the deadly virus. She took to her Instagram handle and informed fans that she has returned to her home. The actress shared a picture of her balcony, which still has the Christmas tree and decorations. Sharing the picture. Erica wrote, “Feels so good to be back home after more than 2 weeks and walking right into my winter wonderland the way I left it… Finally it's time to take down the decorations.”

On the professional front, Erica opted out of Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi Season 3. The actress starred opposite Shaheer Sheikh and reprised her character, Sonakshi Bose. However, she was disappointed with the way her character was written in the third season

ALSO READ:Erica Fernandes and her mother test positive for Covid-19; urges fans to not rely on ‘home testing kits’

