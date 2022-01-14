Bigg Boss 14 winner and actress Rubina Dialik tested positive for Covid-19 again. However, she has recovered now and had even put up a post on her social media today, where she wrote, "Third wave crushed my health again but couldn't crush my spirit of getting back... Hence I always celebrate my little victories and that's what makes life so endearing.

While talking to a tabloid, the actress confirmed the news and stated that she has now tested negative. The actress was under isolation from December 29 to January 7 and didn't celebrate the new year. After testing positive, the actress is taking care of her health and fitness now.

Well, this is the second time that Rubina had tested positive for the novel coronavirus. the actress had earlier contracted the virus back in April 2021.

