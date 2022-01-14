Pushpa: The Rise – Part 01, starring Allu Arjun, was released on December 17, 2021, and has emerged as a surprise success. Not much was expected from the Hindi version. However, the action thriller has collected more than Rs. 84 crore in 4 weeks, shocking trade pundits and industry alike. And now, Bollywood Hungama has learnt that Manish Shah of Goldmines Telefilms, who acquired the Hindi rights, has made a great profit through this film.

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “Manish Shah acquired the Hindi rights of Pushpa: The Rise – Part 01 for Rs. 28 crores. He spent approx. 5 crores on dubbing and other miscellaneous expenses, and a further Rs. 11 crores on expenses for digital technology and release. Hence, his total investment came in the range of Rs. 44 crores.”

The source continued, “Pushpa: The Rise – Part 01’s distributor share is expected to be around Rs. 40-41 crores which will nearly cover the cost of the acquisition and other expenses. Manish Shah has sold the TV rights of the film for Rs. 30 crores while the digital rights have been sold for Rs. 10 crores. In short, the film’s Hindi version will net Rs. 80-81 crore approx. from all formats for Goldmines Telefilms. This also means that Manish Shah will make a neat profit of around Rs. 40 crores on the film.”

Meanwhile, Pushpa: The Rise – Part 01 has entered the fifth week today. The Hindi version of the film is now also out on Amazon Prime Video. A trade expert said, “The film’s collections slowed down a bit over the weekdays and now that it’s out on OTT, the collections will further come down. It’s expected to do well on digital. And when it comes on television, it’s sure to break records, and this will benefit the opening of the sequel, Pushpa 2 – The Rule.”

Besides Allu Arjun, Pushpa: The Rise – Part 01 also starred Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil, Dhananjay, Anasuya Bharadwaj and others. It is directed by Sukumar and tells the story of a man who starts off as a worker in the red sandalwood smuggling industry and later emerges as its most powerful member.

Also Read: Pushpa sequel to go on the floors in April with altered script; will not feature a Bollywood A-lister

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2021 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.