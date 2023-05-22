The show, which is being shot in Chandigarh, is produced by Ronnie Screwvala

Filmmaker Raj Kumar Gupta is known for making socially relevant hard-hitting films like Aamir, No One Killed Jessica, Raid and India’s Most Wanted. He is now all set to make his web-series debut in a show that is yet untitled. It’s produced by Ronnie Screwvala and it stars Riteish Deshmukh in the lead.

Raj Kumar Gupta’s Riteish Deshmukh starrer based on pharma industry

The story of the show will revolve around the pharma industry of India. The team has already started shooting the show in Chandigarh. It is all set to stream on Voot Select.

The show will also make Riteish’s debut in the web series space. In the past, he had done a web show Pyaar Actually, but he was a part of just one of the four anthological stories. He also did another web show called Case Toh Banta Hai but that was more into the non-fiction zone where he played himself, along with Varun Sharma.

Riteish was last seen in the Marathi movie Ved, which saw him paired opposite his wife and actress Genelia Deshmukh. The film was also his directorial debut which went onto become one of the biggest hits in Marathi cinema.

Raj Kumar Gupta’s last project India’s Most Wanted was released back in 2019. It starred Arjun Kapoor in the lead along with Rajesh Sharma among others. The aforementioned web show will be a comeback of sorts for him.

Also Read: IIFA 2023: Kamal Haasan, Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia Deshmukh and Manish Malhotra to be honoured

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.