Earlier in the week, we were the first to inform our esteemed readers that Kartik Aaryan and Vishal Bhardwaj are in talks to team up for the first time. Soon after, it was revealed that the film will be produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and will go on floors in the 2nd half of 2024. And now, we have exclusively learnt that the film has been titled Arjun Ustara and will be extensively shot in the overseas locations of Spain and Greece.

Kartik Aaryan and Vishal Bhardwaj’s next with Sajid Nadiadwala titled Arjun Ustara; to be shot in Spain and Greece from Diwali 2024

"Vishal Bhardwaj was planning to make a film in the pre-covid world, however, the project was put on the back burner back in the day due to various issues. After years, it's now set for a revival with Kartik Aaryan playing the part, which once upon a time was to be played by Irrfan Khan," revealed a source close to the development to Bollywood Hungama, adding further that this film will be an ode to the legacy of Irrfan Khan.

"The makers have tweaked the story to suit the image and stardom of Kartik Aaryan and are all set to take it on floors in the 2nd half of 2024. Vishal and Sajid are on the lookout to cast a top A-List actress to play the female lead opposite Aaryan. Kartik's part in the film is said to be driven by action accompanied with strong emotions. The story has a lot of action, and the makers are planning to make it on a budget of Rs 150 crore," the source told us further.

Later detailing the shoot schedule of Arjun Ustara the source continues, “Sajid Nadiadwala recently met the representatives from the Government of Spain and has reached an understanding wherein, the local government will assist with permissions and legalities facilitating shoots, while filmmakers will help promote tourism and their country. As for starting the shoot of the venture, the source continues, “Arjun Ustara will be shot extensively in Spain and Greece, with the filmmaker and maverick producer looking to mount the project and commence work this Diwali.”

Kartik is also excited to play an action-packed character in this gangster saga and will dive into the prep work from May. "It's during Chandu Champion that Kartik discovered his love for action and his manifestation is turned into a reality now by Vishal Bhardwaj and Sajid Nadiadwala," the source shared.

An official announcement of Arjun Ustara is underway, but it's all smiles in the company of 3 - Kartik Aaryan, Sajid Nadiadwala, and Vishal Bhardwaj.

