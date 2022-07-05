Bollywood actor Zayed Khan, who is also the brother of Hrithik Roshan’s ex-wife Sussanne Khan, was recently enjoying some quality time with family and close friends. Along with them, the photos also featured Arslan Goni, who is rumored to be dating Sussanne. In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, the Main Hoon Na actor got candid about relationships and also spoke about Arslan as well as his bond with former brother-in-law Hrithik Roshan.

Zayed Khan approves of sister Sussanne Khan’s rumored bae Arslan Goni; heaps praises on former brother-in-law Hrithik Roshan

Zayed Khan maintained in the said interview that at his age, he prefers to let people be and live their respective lives. His word of advice was that irrespective of your relationship with a person, we should just let them be what they want to without making any quick judgement. Speaking about Arslan, he said, “As far as Arslan is concerned, I think he is a lovely boy. He has a sweetheart nature. And if that is keeping both of them happy, who am I to say anything?”

On the other hand, Zayed also spoke about his relationship with his ex brother-in-law and childhood friend Hrithik Roshan. Readers would be aware that the Khans and Roshans have been friends for years and Sussanne was Hrithik’s childhood sweetheart. In fact, Zayed and Hrithik also share a great rapport and the Fight Club actor considers the Krrish star as his mentor. Speaking about it, he said, “I love him from the bottom of my heart. He is one of the most generous, disciplined people I have ever met. He has always been the kind of brother I can speak my heart to. He gives the best advice a brother can. He is honest, critical and sincere. You just can't ask more.”

On the work front, after making his television debut, Zayed Khan is reportedly keen on exploring the OTT platform. However, further details on the same are yet to be revealed.

