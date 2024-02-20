Shah Rukh Khan recently fulfilled the wish of the parents of a martyred Indian Air Force pilot, Squadron Leader Abhimanyu Rai.

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, renowned for his global fanbase and dedication to his fans, recently touched hearts with a kind gesture towards the grieving parents of a martyred Indian Air Force pilot.

Shah Rukh Khan honors martyred Air Force Pilot named after his Fauji character

Squadron Leader Abhimanyu Rai, who tragically died in service last December, was named after Khan's character in the iconic television series Fauji. His mother, Chitralekha Rai, yearned to meet the actor and share the story behind their son's name. This wish reached Khan through the social media platform X, where Team Saath, a non-profit organization, posted a heartfelt plea on his behalf.

Touched by the request, Khan interacted with Abhimanyu's parents, Group Captain Amitabh Rai and Chitralekha Rai. Team Saath later shared their gratitude on X, stating, "Thank you @iamsrk for giving your time... That is why you are THE KING. Your gesture has filled their lives with hope and an ambition to bring his life story in front of the World."

Khan's act of compassion resonated deeply with fans and netizens alike. Social media was flooded with messages praising his genuine kindness and sensitivity. Fans lauded him as "King Khan" for living up to his reputation and expressed their admiration for his "silent work."

Thank you @iamsrk for giving your time to Group Captain Amitabh Rai and Mrs. Chitralekha Rai, proud parents of Squadron Leader Abhimanyu Rai, who sacrificed his life in service of the nation. That is why you are THE KING.???? Your gesture has filled their lives with hope and an… https://t.co/g4ZA4ly7yc — Team Saath Official???? (@TeamSaath) February 18, 2024

Having said that, SRK made a comeback in 2023 with three successful films, Pathaan, Jawan and Dunki. Interestingly, in Pathaan Shah Rukh played the character of a RAW agent while in Jawan, he essayed the character of an Indian Army official. In addition to this, he portrayed an ex-army officer in Dunki. Speaking of the professional front, Khan has not announced any of his upcoming projects.

However, besides being an actor, he is also a producer and his last production venture was Bhumi Pednekar’s Bhakshak. The social–drama was directly released on Netflix.

