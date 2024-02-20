comscore
Shah Rukh Khan honors martyred Air Force Pilot named after his Fauji character

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Shah Rukh Khan honors martyred Air Force Pilot named after his Fauji character

Shah Rukh Khan recently fulfilled the wish of the parents of a martyred Indian Air Force pilot, Squadron Leader Abhimanyu Rai.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, renowned for his global fanbase and dedication to his fans, recently touched hearts with a kind gesture towards the grieving parents of a martyred Indian Air Force pilot.

Squadron Leader Abhimanyu Rai, who tragically died in service last December, was named after Khan's character in the iconic television series Fauji. His mother, Chitralekha Rai, yearned to meet the actor and share the story behind their son's name. This wish reached Khan through the social media platform X, where Team Saath, a non-profit organization, posted a heartfelt plea on his behalf.

Touched by the request, Khan interacted with Abhimanyu's parents, Group Captain Amitabh Rai and Chitralekha Rai. Team Saath later shared their gratitude on X, stating, "Thank you @iamsrk for giving your time... That is why you are THE KING. Your gesture has filled their lives with hope and an ambition to bring his life story in front of the World."

Khan's act of compassion resonated deeply with fans and netizens alike. Social media was flooded with messages praising his genuine kindness and sensitivity. Fans lauded him as "King Khan" for living up to his reputation and expressed their admiration for his "silent work."

Having said that, SRK made a comeback in 2023 with three successful films, Pathaan, Jawan and Dunki. Interestingly, in Pathaan Shah Rukh played the character of a RAW agent while in Jawan, he essayed the character of an Indian Army official. In addition to this, he portrayed an ex-army officer in Dunki. Speaking of the professional front, Khan has not announced any of his upcoming projects. 

However, besides being an actor, he is also a producer and his last production venture was Bhumi Pednekar’s Bhakshak. The social–drama was directly released on Netflix. 

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan surprises AbRam’s class V event with special guest appearance; see pics

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

