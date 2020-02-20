Bollywood Hungama

Kartik Aaryan roped in as new brand ambassador of Flying Machine jeans

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Flying Machine brings aboard a fresh new face, India's heartthrob Kartik Aaryan as the wingman to this youth brand.
India’s first homegrown denim brand, Flying Machine, launches its new campaign of the season, with the new face of Kartik Aaryan. With this new collaboration, the brand seeks to connect with the fun, quirky and cool youth that Kartik Aaryan is said to lead and influence.

Alok Dubey, CEO of Arvind Lifestyle Brands said, “Kartik Aaryan is immensely popular with youth and truly represents the brand persona of being The New Cool besides being quirky, witty and very versatile with his fashion choices. This makes it a terrific collaboration.”

The campaign shows Kartik Aaryan flaunting the freshest and coolest styles of the coming season, with the youthful candour and appeal that only he can. “I am very happy to collaborate with India’s first homegrown denim brand Flying Machine. Denims are something which is a part of my daily life and the Flying machine has the comfort, style and a range of variety, with which I could relate totally.” said the actor.

The collection boasts of edgy colours and flattering denims, that add oomph to the Spring-Summer collection of 2020.

 

I am a #FlyingMachine ???? ???? ..... Excited to be the Face of @flyingmachine80 ????

A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan) on

ALSO READ: Kartik Aaryan signs another film with producer Dinesh Vijan

