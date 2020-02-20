Bollywood Hungama

Hansal Mehta to host special preview of Taapsee Pannu starrer Thappad in Jaipur

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Ever since the trailer of the Taapsee Pannu's Thappad released, the gut-wrenching story instantly caught everyone's attention and love how such a sensitive topic was portrayed on big screens. The makers have started hosting screenings of the movie across the nation and now, the second preview will be held in Jaipur by director Hansal Mehta.

Hansal Mehta to host special preview of Taapsee Pannu starrer Thappad in Jaipur

Hansal Mehta is all set to host a special preview of Thappad in Jaipur and shared the news on his social media, "I'm looking forward to hosting a special preview of #Thappad in Jaipur on Feb 21. This exceptional @anubhavsinha film is a very engaging drama with absolute knockout performances esp by the supremely gifted @taapseeMore after it's release! Or before!!!"

A special preview was held on 18th February 2020 at Delhi and was hosted by Vishal Bharadwaj along with Vaani Tripathi. The movie is already declared a blockbuster by the people who have seen it and it comes as no surprise after seeing authentic content such as Article 15 and Mulk from Anubhav Sinha.

Thappad produced by Anubhav Sinha and Bhushan Kumar starring Taapsee Pannu will release on 28 February 2020 and the entire nation is already waiting for the film.

ALSO READ: Taapsee Pannu to star in Indian adaptation of German film Run Lola Run

More Pages: Thappad Box Office Collection

