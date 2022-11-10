Kartik Aaryan will be seen in a whole new avatar for his upcoming next, Freddy. The actor will be playing an introverted yet manic dentist, Dr. Freddy Ginwala in the upcoming feature. Getting into the shoes of his new character has indeed come as a challenge for the superstar in terms of body transformation.

Kartik Aaryan gains 14kgs for his next film Freddy; trainer lauds the actor saying “His dedication is next level”

Guiding Kartik through the transformation, the celebrity fitness trainer, Samir Jaura shared in a recent interview with a leading daily, saying, "Kartik is someone with a genetically lean body. So, when he was required to gain around 14 kilos for Freddy, we knew it is going to be a task. But his dedication is next level!”

“He was able to achieve the look well in time, following disciplined routine workouts and the right diet plan,” he added. “Putting on kilos requires a well supervised process because it is not just simply the shredding of muscles or getting ripped. He has done a fantastic job and the look came perfectly for the film.”

The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor once shared with the daily, "Freddy has been one of the most interesting and surprising scripts that I have ever read. When I saw that I would also be required to gain weight for the role among other preparations, I just wasn't able to worry in that moment, because I was so excited to play this character.”

“And it was quite difficult, trying to put on so much weight altogether,” he added. “But, under Samir's training, we achieved the goal in time and gladly, the entire team loved the final look.” The first glimpse of Freddy announced the date of release as 2nd December this year on Disney+ Hotstar. Besides Freddy, Kartik also has Shehzada, Satyaprem ki Katha, Aashiqui 3 and Kabir Khan's untitled lined up.

Starring Kartik Aaryan and Alaya F, Freddy will release on December 2, 2022 exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar.

Also Read: Satyaprem Ki Katha: Kartik Aaryan takes the film’s team on a ride in his Lamborghini Urus

More Pages: Freddy Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.