Global Indian icon Deepika Padukone launches her self-care brand, 82°E today. A pioneering advocate of mental, physical and emotional well-being, her brand will offer premium, high-performance products that make the practice of self-care a simple, effective, and enjoyable part of everyday life.

Deepika Padukone launches 82°E; India’s first celebrity-owned self-care brand

Pronounced Eighty-Two East, the brand name is inspired by the meridian that runs longitudinally through India and defines the standard time of the country. 82°E reflects Deepika Padukone’s journey and experience as a modern woman who is rooted in India but global in her outlook.

82°E’s skincare products are formulated by in-house experts, and each product combines an Indian ingredient with a scientific compound into a powerful formula. 82°E takes pride in being India’s first celebrity-owned self-care brand that is backed by global institutional venture capitalists.

Launching her very own self-care brand, Deepika Padukone, Co-founder, 82°E, said, “Wherever I am in the world, practicing simple acts of self-care consistently, helps me stay grounded and enables me to feel my most centered. With 82°E, I hope to inspire us all to connect with our truest, most authentic selves through consistent and humble self-care practices.”

“The first step in that direction is our range of skincare products that have been rigorously sourced, carefully crafted, and clinically tested so you can build simple, joyful, and effective everyday rituals to care for the health of your skin,” she added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone)

The launch of 82°E also marks Padukone’s foray into full-fledged entrepreneurship, expanding her mission to leave behind a distinguished legacy and to inspire people to live authentic lives beyond her professional endeavors as an actor, producer, and mental health advocate.

Also Read: Deepika Padukone teases fans with a new video hinting towards her next project, watch

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.