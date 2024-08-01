In a significant update to the ongoing Salman Khan house firing case, the recent chargesheet has revealed that gangster Lawrence Bishnoi allegedly paid Rs 20 lakh to six individuals to assassinate the Bollywood superstar. The attack, which occurred on April 14, 2024, involved two gunmen on a motorcycle who opened fire at Khan’s sea-facing residence in Galaxy Apartments, Bandra. Fortunately, the actor was unharmed during the incident, though the absence of constables—despite Khan being a 'Y' category protectee—has raised serious security concerns.

Salman Khan house attack: Lawrence Bishnoi allegedly paid Rs 20 lakh to six assailants

Details of the attack

According to News 18, the Mumbai crime branch's charge sheet has detailed that Bishnoi’s gang issued a contract worth Rs 20 lakh for the assassination of Salman Khan. The plan unfolded in the early hours of April 14, when gunshots were fired outside Khan’s residence. The investigation into the shooting has led to several arrests, with the authorities working to piece together the full extent of the conspiracy. The attack was reportedly coordinated by the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, with Anmol Bishnoi, the gangster’s brother, publicly taking responsibility in a Facebook post.

Non-bailable warrants for key suspects

In a related development, a special court in Mumbai has issued non-bailable warrants for Anmol Bishnoi and Rohit Godera, an alleged member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Both suspects have been on the run since being named in the charge sheet. On July 27, 2024, special judge B.D. Shelke, who oversees cases under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA), issued the warrants to apprehend the fugitives and bring them to justice.

Confessions and motives

Among those arrested, Vicky Gupta, 24, and Sagar Pal, 35, have been identified as the individuals who carried out the shooting. Gupta, who was riding the motorcycle during the attack, has confessed to the crime. He stated that financial difficulties motivated his actions, expressing regret for his decision, “I felt I wouldn’t get caught by the police, but got arrested all the same.” His confession has provided crucial insights into the motive behind the attack and the operational aspects of the plot.

Ongoing investigation and security concerns

The investigation into the Salman Khan house firing case continues, with authorities focusing on unravelling the full scope of the conspiracy and ensuring that all involved parties are held accountable. The attack has highlighted serious lapses in security, prompting a review of the protection provided to high-profile individuals. As the case progresses, the law enforcement agencies remain committed to ensuring justice and addressing the security concerns that have emerged from this high-profile case.

