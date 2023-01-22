comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 22.01.2023 | 4:17 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Pathaan Kuttey Mission Majnu Shehzada Bholaa Maidaan
follow us on

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Kartik Aaryan confesses charging Rs 20 crores for Dhamaka during Covid-19 pandemic; says, “That was my remuneration”

Bollywood News

There were several media reports claiming that Kartik Aaryan charged Rs 20 crores for shooting a film during the Covid-19 pandemic.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Post the nationwide lockdown, Bollywood celebs reported back on the sets of their upcoming films. The pandemic restrictions were still applicable and very few came out and started shooting. One of them was Kartik Aaryan. His first release post the Covid-19-induced lockdown was Dhamaka, which was released on Netflix. There were rumours that Kartik Aaryan charged Rs 20 crores for the ten-day shoot of Dhamaka.

Kartik Aaryan confesses charging Rs 20 crores for Dhamaka during Covid-19 pandemic; says, “That was my remuneration”

Kartik Aaryan confesses charging Rs 20 crores for Dhamaka during Covid-19 pandemic; says, “That was my remuneration”

Reacting to the speculations, Kartik Aaryan confessed that it is true! It all happened when the actor recently made his debut on TV’s popular talk show Aap Ki Adalat, hosted by Rajat Sharma. He asked the actor to address the rumours of him charging Rs 20 crores for a shoot of a film during the pandemic.

During the episode, the host told the actor that he had become 'so obsessed' with himself that after earning 'sava lakh (Rs 1.25 lakh)' in his first film (Pyaar Ka Punchnama), he was now asking for Rs 20 crores. On this, he smiled and said, “Woh to dus din ki hai (This was for 10 days).” Though the actor immediately said that he was “joking” about it, Rajat said, “No, you are not joking. For the film you shot during the Covid-19 pandemic in 10 days, you took Rs 20 crore,” in Hindi.

Explaining his take on the same, the Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actor asserted, “Yes, during the Covid-19 pandemic I had shot Dhamaka for 10 days and that was my remuneration. I make my producers earn double the money in 20 days, so I think I deserve what I am paid.”

Coming to the professional front, the 32-year-old actor was last seen in Freddy, which was released on Disney+ Hotstar. He has a bunch of projects in his kitty, including Shehzada, an untitled Kabir Khan directorial, Satyaprem Ki Katha, and Aashiqui 3, among others.

Also Read: Kartik Aaryan speaks on emerging dominance of South Indian films; says, “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 came and broke all records”

More Pages: Dhamaka Box Office Collection , Dhamaka Movie Review

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff kick off Bade…

Love Sex Aur Dhoka 2: Ektaa Kapoor signs…

Jiah Khan suicide case: Special court…

Kangana Ranaut mortgages all her property…

Rhea Chakraborty drops a heartfelt post for…

EXPLOSIVE: Abhay Deol SLAMS Anurag Kashyap;…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2023 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification