Post the nationwide lockdown, Bollywood celebs reported back on the sets of their upcoming films. The pandemic restrictions were still applicable and very few came out and started shooting. One of them was Kartik Aaryan. His first release post the Covid-19-induced lockdown was Dhamaka, which was released on Netflix. There were rumours that Kartik Aaryan charged Rs 20 crores for the ten-day shoot of Dhamaka.

Kartik Aaryan confesses charging Rs 20 crores for Dhamaka during Covid-19 pandemic; says, “That was my remuneration”

Reacting to the speculations, Kartik Aaryan confessed that it is true! It all happened when the actor recently made his debut on TV’s popular talk show Aap Ki Adalat, hosted by Rajat Sharma. He asked the actor to address the rumours of him charging Rs 20 crores for a shoot of a film during the pandemic.

During the episode, the host told the actor that he had become 'so obsessed' with himself that after earning 'sava lakh (Rs 1.25 lakh)' in his first film (Pyaar Ka Punchnama), he was now asking for Rs 20 crores. On this, he smiled and said, “Woh to dus din ki hai (This was for 10 days).” Though the actor immediately said that he was “joking” about it, Rajat said, “No, you are not joking. For the film you shot during the Covid-19 pandemic in 10 days, you took Rs 20 crore,” in Hindi.

Explaining his take on the same, the Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actor asserted, “Yes, during the Covid-19 pandemic I had shot Dhamaka for 10 days and that was my remuneration. I make my producers earn double the money in 20 days, so I think I deserve what I am paid.”

Coming to the professional front, the 32-year-old actor was last seen in Freddy, which was released on Disney+ Hotstar. He has a bunch of projects in his kitty, including Shehzada, an untitled Kabir Khan directorial, Satyaprem Ki Katha, and Aashiqui 3, among others.

