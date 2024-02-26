The series is directed by Santosh Singh and boasts an immensely talented ensemble cast including Jimmy Shergill, Lara Dutta, Ashutosh Rana, Ashish Vidyarthi, Prasanna, and many mor

On this day, India made a significant decision that altered its defence strategy. As the nation paid homage to the Pulwama martyrs, it united to honour the supreme sacrifice of these brave soldiers. With 2024 marking the fifth anniversary of the Balakot airstrikes, a pivotal moment showcasing the nation's resilience, JioCinema offered a sneak peek of its upcoming offering Ranneeti: Balakot & Beyond, inspired by this defining chapter in India's history.

For the first time, a web series takes the audience behind the scenes of a large-magnitude defence operation such as Balakot and the ensuing mission to bring back Group Captain Abhinandan Varthaman. The fast-paced video offered a glimpse into an incredible story that explores the intricacies of the Balakot operation, delving into lesser-known aspects, strategies, and challenges that shaped the trajectory of events. Directed by Santosh Singh, the series boasts of an immensely talented ensemble cast that includes industry stalwarts such as Ashutosh Rana, Ashish Vidyarthi, Jimmy Shergill, Lara Dutta, Prasanna, and many more.

Commenting on the anniversary, actor Jimmy Shergill said, "5 years ago on 14th February, our brave hearts at Pulwama gave the supreme sacrifice on the line of duty. While we will never forget the sacrifice of our martyrs, we couldn’t stop beaming with pride when for the first we watched our country fight back! The Balakot airstrike, was a stern message that stemmed from the resilience and courage of our nation and armed forces. India took a firm stand and this date will remain etched in the nation’s heart forever- India will never forget. Being a part of this series has only heightened my respect for the jawans as I relived a defining moment in our country’s history.”

“Coming from an armed forces background, I understand the bravery, sacrifice, and love for country firsthand. The martyrs of Pulwama made the ultimate sacrifice 5 years ago, however the Balakot air strike, filled us with national pride. On the anniversary of this historic defense operation, this sneak peek aims to honour every soldier, with or without of uniform, who reshaped our nation's defence narrative says Lara Dutta.”

Stay tuned for Ranneeti: Balakot & Beyond, the first-ever gripping war room drama that unveils hidden aspects of 2019 Balakot warfare, exclusively on JioCinema!

