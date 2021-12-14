comscore

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s team reveals a guest at Karan Johar’s party was ‘coughing heavily’

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday. Reportedly, the BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation) said that the two had violated COVID norms. The actresses along with two stars of "The Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives" - Seema Khan and Maheep Kapoor tested positive. It all happened after they attended a dinner at filmmaker Karan Johar's home in Mumbai on December 8.

After the four tested positive for the virus, their buildings have been sealed by BMC. Now, Kareena Kapoor Khan’s spokesperson has “pointed at one person” at the party who “seemed unwell and was coughing”. The spokesperson told a tabloid that he/she should have been responsible enough not to attend the dinner.

The “one person” who has been pointed out is none other than designer Seema Khan who is the wife of actor/producer Sohail Khan. It was Seema Khan who took the Covid test first. According to the reports, she was heavily coughing at the party.

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan will be next seen in Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha. 

ALSO READ:Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora test positive for Covid-19

