South Korean actress Shin Hyun Been, who was last seen in Hospital Playlist, has tested positive for COVID-19. On December 14, Shin Hyun Been’s agency Yooborn Company confirmed that the actress had been diagnosed with COVID-19 despite having been fully vaccinated in September.

According to the Korean tabloid Soompi, the statement released by the agency read, “On December 14 (Tuesday), Yooborn Company actress Shin Hyun Been tested positive for COVID-19. Shin Hyun Been has already completed her vaccination and received her second dose in September. She participated in her scheduled activities while regularly testing for the virus. However, on December 13 (Monday), she was notified that she had been in close contact with a COVID-19 patient. She immediately underwent PCR testing, and after being classified as someone who should be monitored closely, she took another test. Then she received a positive result on December 14.”

They added, “Currently, Shin Hyun Been isn’t experiencing any health problems. We canceled all her scheduled activities, and we are carrying out all necessary measures according to the instructions of government health authorities. We sincerely apologize for causing concern to many people. We will do everything we can for the health and safety of our actors and staff and do our best to prevent the spread of COVID-19.”

On the work front, Shin Hyun Been’s latest drama Reflection of You recently came to an end. For her upcoming projects, Shin Hyun Been will next be seen in Monstrous co-starring Kwak Dong Yeon and Koo Kyo Hwan and The Youngest son of Conglomerate which features her, Song Joong Ki and Lee Sung Min.

Also Read: After Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora, Seema Khan and Maheep Kapoor test positive for COVID-19

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2021 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.