Last Updated 13.12.2021 | 5:24 PM IST

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora test positive for Covid-19

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

Bollywood actresses and BFFs Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora have tested positive for COVID-19 on December 13. However, official confirmation is yet to be come from both the actresses.

The duo has of late been regularly snapped attending several parties with their set of friends, and reportedly flouting several COVID-19 guidelines. According to a report in a tabloid, it is being reported that Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has asked people, who came in contact with Kareena and Amrita in recent days, to undergo an RTPCR test and take necessary precautions.

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan will be next seen in Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha. Apart from that, the actress is also celebrating 20 years of her iconic film Kabhi Khush Kabhie Gham. In the film, she played the role of Pooh which turned out to be one of the most loved and memorable character of her career.

ALSO READ:Sneak peek inside Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora, and Masaba Gupta’s early Christmas party at Rhea Kapoor’s home

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2021 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

