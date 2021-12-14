comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 14.12.2021 | 5:22 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui Bob Biswas Tadap Antim – The Final Truth 83 Atrangi Re
follow us on

200 days and 100 locations – Aamir Khan goes the long mile for Laal Singh Chaddha

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

A passion project that took a great deal of commitment and planning from the actor and producer, Laal Singh Chaddha was shot for nearly 200 days, making it the most number of days Aamir Khan has shot for a film since Lagaan. Filmed in over 100 locations across India, the film takes audiences through events in India's history that unfold through the perspective of Laal Singh Chaddha, a man who has a great understanding of emotions.

200 days and 100 locations – Aamir Khan goes the long mile for Laal Singh Chaddha

Naturally, the long schedule was bound to take a toll on the superstar’s future commitment but nonetheless worth the wait. Says a source, "Laal Singh Chaddha has been shot extensively across the country. While Aamir is known to go all out for his characters and disconnect from the rest, this commitment was truly significant as it required 200 days of his time, not to mention traveling to across 100 locations. The superstar has never compromised on the quality and output of his content and films and went the extra mile for Laal Singh Chaddha."

Aamir Khan Productions has given Indian audiences immensely memorable films over the years and after films like Lagaan, Taare Zameen Par and the most recent, Dangal among others comes the highly anticipated project Laal Singh Chaddha directed by Advait Chandan from a screenplay written by Eric Roth and Atul Kulkarni.

Starring Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and a talented ensemble cast, the film is nothing less than Aamir's labour of love.

Laal Singh Chaddha is produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Viacom18 Studios, and Paramount Pictures and will release Baisakhi 2022.

ALSO READ: REVEALED: Here’s why Aamir Khan is credited under ‘Special Thanks’ in Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui

More Pages: Laal Singh Chaddha Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2021 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Kim Kardashian wants her marriage to Kanye…

Karishma Tanna to tie the knot with beau…

Brad Pitt to reopen legendary Studio Miravel…

Tom Holland, Benedict Cumberbatch, Zendaya…

Amit Sadh recovers from Covid resumes…

Jacqueline Fernandez received Gucci & Chanel…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification